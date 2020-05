news, politics

Two in three Australians expect to be working from home more often after the coronavirus pandemic. Four in five people also feel more positive about their work/life balance after working from home. The survey commissioned for NBN Co and released on Tuesday found 70 per cent of Australians couldn't work from home without high speed internet. Australian Associated Press

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/0a82d542-2906-436b-be45-6694b7f73073.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg