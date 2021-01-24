'Probable' new community COVID case in NZ

news, world

After a summer without community cases of COVID-19, New Zealand health officials have unearthed a "probable" new local case in Northland. The infected person has slipped from NZ's rigorous border regime, which requires all international arrivals to spend 14 days in a hotel. In a statement issued on Sunday, officials said a positive test result had been identified "in a person who has departed from a MIQ (managed isolation and quarantine) facility". The New Zealand Herald reports the identified individual is a woman who was released from isolation "about five days ago". COVID-19 Minister Chris Hipkins will give an update on the case at 4pm NZDT (2pm AEDT) on Sunday alongside Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. It's not clear whether there has been further spread of the virus in the community, or whether affected regions will go into lockdown. While NZ has continued to pick up cases within its border regime, including the concerning UK variant strain, it has not had a community case since November. New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases is 1927, with 25 deaths recorded since the arrival of the disease to Kiwi soil in February last year. Australian Associated Press

