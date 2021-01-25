news, national

Victoria has recorded six coronavirus cases in hotel quarantine as the state's stretch of no local infections reached 19 days. There are now 31 active cases in the state, with 11,806 tests in the previous 24 hours. Of the active cases, one remains from the Black Rock restaurant cluster and the other 30 are all in hotel quarantine. There is one more hotel quarantine case from Sunday. Health authorities have confirmed that none of the new quarantine infections are connected to the Australian Open. They are a man and a woman in their 40s, a woman in her 20s and two boys and a girl all under 10, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The number of active cases among nearly 1000 quarantining Australian Open personnel remains at nine. Monday also marks the one-year anniversary of Australia's first coronavirus case, a man in his 50s in Victoria. Australian Associated Press

Victoria has six quarantine virus cases