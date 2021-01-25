US tracks virus variants as cases top 25m

news, world

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is stepping up efforts to track coronavirus mutations and ensure vaccines and treatments remain effective against new variants. The agency's chief, Dr Rochelle Walensky, spoke about the rapidly evolving virus during a Fox News interview on Sunday as the number of Americans known to be infected surpassed 25 million, with more than 417,000 dead, little more than a year after the first US case was documented. Walensky, who took over as CDC director the day President Joe Biden was sworn in, said the greatest immediate culprit for sluggish vaccine distribution was a supply crunch worsened by inventory confusion inherited from the Trump administration. "The fact we don't know today, five days into this administration, and weeks into planning, how much vaccine we have just gives you a sense of the challenges we've been left with," she told Fox News Sunday. Walensky said she was confident the government would soon resolve supply questions, and go on to dramatically expand vaccine production and distribution by late March. Vaccination has become ever more urgent with the recent emergence of several coronavirus variants believed to be more transmissible, and in the case of one strain first detected in Britain, possibly more lethal. "We are now scaling up both our surveillance of these and our study of these," Walensky said. The object, she said, was to monitor "the impact of these variants on vaccines, as well as on our therapeutics," as the virus continues to mutate while it spreads. Although British officials on Friday warned that the so-called UK variant of the coronavirus was associated with a higher level of mortality, scientists have said existing vaccines still appear to be effective against it. They worry, however, a more contagious South African variant may reduce the efficacy of current vaccines and shows resistance to three antibody treatments developed for patients. Similarities between the South African variant and another identified in Brazil suggest the Brazilian strain may likewise resist antibody treatment. About 21.8 million Americans, or roughly 6.5 per cent of the population, have received at least one dose of vaccine to date, of the 41.4 million doses shipped, CDC data showed on Sunday. Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/5cd04072-2a67-4f11-8454-dd620998fc18.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

US tracks virus variants as cases top 25m