Barty in shock first-round Games loss

sport, olympics-2021

Ash Barty has been sensationally knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics singles in the first round, stunned by unheralded Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in straight sets. The world No.48 beat world No.1 and newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Barty 6-4 6-3 in the biggest shock of the Games to date as the Australian fell apart in the blistering Tokyo heat. Barty made a staggering 55 unforced errors to the Spaniard's 13, the Queenslander desperately out of sorts just 15 days after clinching her second grand slam title. It leaves Barty's medal hopes resting on the doubles, having advanced to the second round with Storm Sanders after a win on Saturday. After holding serve to open the match, Barty quickly found herself on the back foot with Sorribes Tormo breaking the Australian twice to open up a 4-1 lead. Barty managed to drag back a break of her own, but Sorribes Tormo - who has never made it past the second round of a grand slam - closed out the set. A clearly-flustered Barty dropped the opening service game of the second set and looked to be in a world of trouble. The Australian righted the ship temporarily with a pair of breaks, before the match turned again in the seventh game when she dropped serve after holding a 40-0 lead and then again to lose the match. James Duckworth joined Australian teammate John Millman in the second round of the men's singles, the world No.77 continuing his prosperous year with a comeback 5-7 6-3 7-6 (7-4) win against Slovakia's Lukas Klein. Fresh off a breakthrough third-round appearance at Wimbledon, Duckworth was solid on serve and produced back-to-back forehand and backhand winners in the decisive tie-break to edge clear. He will face Karen Khachanov in the second round. A late replacement in the singles for the injured Marton Fucsovics, Australian Luke Saville was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Hubert Hurkacz. Compatriot Max Purcell also found his way into the singles competition after Briton Andy Murray's late withdrawal, Purcell due to face emerging Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime later on Sunday. Australian Associated Press

