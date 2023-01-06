Next time you wade into Nelson Bay's water, be aware you could be close to a Blue Lined Octopus, a species of Blue Ring Octopus.
It's pretty close in size and shape to a folded cocktail umbrella, barely visible in the gloom. And it's one of the most remarkable things to be seen underwater - once you've spotted it. You might think it's just another bit of sand-coloured detritus, until you wave your hand over the top of it.
Octopus skin has no blue pigment, yet those vivid, electric blue rings instantly flash like internal LEDs, outlined a little more slowly by the kind of dark patterning familiar to anyone fortunate enough to encounter other octopuses underwater regularly.
This mesmerizing light show is, of course, a warning. Smaller than your little finger, this beastie is letting you know that you need to stay away. Now.
Cephalopods - octopuses, squids, cuttlefish and their cousins - are all intriguing. The alien-ness of their visual language, the incredible high-speed nervous system that turns their whole skin into a sophisticated communication system, their otherworldly senses, and how they manage to get so smart and become such impressive killers in such brief lives.
But even amongst the cephalopods, the miniscule Blue Lined stand apart, punching far, far above their weight, both as predators and as sophisticated visual communicators.
Twenty-six is the first number you hear. Often repeated, almost anywhere someone comments about these octopuses; one Blue-Lined has enough venom to kill twenty-six adult humans.
The second number is 1200. Tetrodotoxin, the venom produced by bacteria in the salivary glands of Blue-Lineds is 1200 times more toxic than cyanide.
Yes, Blue-Lineds are, to an insane, ridiculous extent both venomous, to anything they bite or release saliva in the vicinity of, and poisonous, to anything that tries to eat them - their bodies have the same toxin right through their tissues).
Sadly, almost all the research that has been carried out on these octopuses has focused on the poison - it's surprisingly hard to find out anything more revealing about the lives of these splendid little creatures. We're not even sure how many species there are or the full geographical range of each species.
It's the Blue-Lined species Hapalochlaena fasciata that has made Nelson Bay its home.
Medium-sized, and apparently preferring moderately warm subtropical water, Blue-Lineds are found off eastern Australia and off the Korean Archipelago. Blue-Lineds have a combination of streaks on the mantle and rings on the arms.
Divers often see them in the shallow waters of Nelson Bay particularly around February each year when it is assumed that they are making themselves visible for mating encounters.
One reason we don't know much about these octopuses is that they are tiny and cryptic - they spend most of their time a yellowish sandy colour, blending in with their background. Another is that most species seem to be more active at night.
They're all small, thimble-shaped octopuses, short-armed and mostly with a pointed tip to their mantle ('body').
Blue-Lineds build up their venom in their salivary glands and start to hunt tiny crustaceans at about a month old, developing the ability to flash their warning rings a couple of weeks later at about pea-size.
They then continue to grow and mature at a spectacular rate, becoming adult four months after hatching. The rest of their lives seem to be spent hunting (mostly crabs and other crustaceans), growing and trying to mate.
Mating and reproduction seem to be particular preoccupations, something these octopuses take rather seriously.
Females only produce 50-100 eggs, and males about the same number of spermatophores. As they die soon after they've finished breeding, it makes sense to be focused on just where you share these precious and limited resources, so mating strategies seem to be serious business, and Blue-Lineds seem to try and mate with as many different partners as possible during their two-month or so reproductive adult life.
Mating itself consists of a brief introductory caress followed by a pounce and a smother by the male, covering his mate for an hour, but occasionally up to six hours, before she pushes him off.
It seems that at least sometimes, amorous males do not distinguish the gender of their prospective mate, sometimes mounting other males briefly before realizing their mistake and breaking off the encounter.
The bigger and older a Blue-Lined is, the more sex it seems to have. Some males will seek out smaller and younger females to try and ensure their sperm packet is at the front of the queue, as it were.
Fertilised eggs are either laid in batches or incubated carried underneath the female's arm skirt. As in all octopuses, just before she releases the fertilized eggs the mother stops eating, and slowly dies over the next weeks while caring for her unborn next generation.
Small, fleshy and slow-moving, Blue-Lineds would be easy morsels for predators were it not for the combination of the remarkable camouflage ability common to all octopuses, and of course the stunning warning coloration they can flash in a split second.
The electric blue of their rings comes from iridescent mirror-like plates called iridophores in their skin, whose orientation is controlled by tiny muscles, and remarkably coordinated to reflect blue light in the direction of the would-be attacker.
The skin above the iridophores, unusually, doesn't have the brownish pigment cells found all over the skin of other octopuses, squids and cuttlefish, so there is nothing to cover the magnificent glow of the blue pearlescent mirrors.
The legendary venom of Blue-Lineds is mostly tetrodotoxin, which paralyses prey almost instantly, so these somewhat soft animals do not have to struggle with shelled, clawed or toothed prey.
They usually bite and inject saliva but can sometimes simply salivate venom into the water near their prey to paralyse from a short distance.
The venom saliva seems to spread about the animal, and people eating Blue-Lineds have, unsurprisingly, died from this.
The venom of these smart and canny hunters is an effective attack and defence against almost anything, although some animals are apparently not affected and Cuttlefishes have been observed preying on Blue-Lineds.
Why some animals are not affected by the toxin is a mystery.
The anti-predator effects might otherwise be rather effective; two adult green turtles have been reported killed by Blue-Lineds, presumably nibbled by accident from the seagrass beds where the turtles feed and where octopuses like to live.
They don't always rely on their venom; Blue-lined octopuses in Nelson Bay have been seen mimicking crabs and cuttlefishes to startle and confuse would-be attackers.
Tetrodotoxin, the paralyzing agent, is only one part of the venom, albeit the major one. Smaller secondary salivary glands produce a cocktail of other toxins, some paralytic to crustaceans, some which seem to soften meat and partly digest prey.
Fortunately for humans unlucky enough to get bitten (and you have to behave rather stupidly, handling or seriously harassing an octopus to earn yourself a bite), these other poisons seem to be released in such tiny amounts as to not affect a human.
All you have to deal with is tetrodotoxin, one of the most deadly biological substances known.
So what happens if you get bitten by a Blue-Lined?
Fortunately, tetrodotoxin does no tissue damage - it is solely a paralyzing agent, and also fortunately your body steadily breaks it down and excretes it after twelve hours or so.
You probably wouldn't even feel the tiny bite from the tiny beak. The effects of the poison would start to appear a few minutes to a few hours later.
Your extremities would tingle and go numb, then you'd feel nauseous and achy, then start going into spasm and shutting down as every muscle in your body was paralysed.
You'd be conscious the whole time, and there'd be no damage to your tissues.
Untreated, you'd die quickly of suffocation, because the muscles of your respiratory and circulatory systems would have stopped working.
There's no antivenom, but treatment is really rather simple - you just need to be artificially respirated for 12 to 18 hours, until your body breaks down the poison and you can get your breathing and circulation back.
If you make it through 24 hours, you'll probably make a full recovery, with one hell of a story to tell and no long-term effects beyond a newly healthy respect for small molluscs.
But for all this talk of near lethal venom, of 12 fully documented bites worldwide, six of them showed no signs of respiratory paralysis, so perhaps the tetrodotoxin is not always released in a bite, or perhaps it's not always there.
We just don't know.
Although the toxin can be fatal it has only ever caused the deaths of two people in all of Australia.
So the chances of a fatal attack are clearly very long indeed and that's all we really need to know to continue enjoying wading in Nelson Bay's waters.
Malcolm Nobbs is a recreational diver and photographer from Nelson Bay. He and UK marine ecologist Jamie Watts collaborate regularly on marine life articles. This article was written by the pair following a dive trip to Cabbage Tree Island.
