Port Stephens has long been recognised as an area with strong sporting participation so it seems only fitting that the community has now embraced its own sports radio show.
Nelson Bay's long time sporting guru and Examiner scribe Peter Arnold has joined forces with local cricket tragic Dan Saunders to produce 'Sport Stephens' on the Port Stephens volunteer-run community radio station 100.9FM.
Saunders said that he came up with the concept of a weekly local sporting program predominantly to increase listenership and awareness of Port Stephens FM and to actively promote all types of local sport and community activity in the area.
"Also, I was looking for motivation in my endeavours as a volunteer radio presenter," he said.
"I have been a volunteer presenter at PSFM for six years and in 2018 I developed and presented a cricket-specific program titled 'The Sticky Wicket', which focused on local results and events in international and domestic cricket.
"I found that listenership increased dramatically with many callers asking me to cover more sports. Taking that on board I came up with a weekly, hour long program dedicated to local sport every Tuesday from 6-7pm titled 'Sport Stephens'."
Arnold, an Order of the Australian Medal recipient (2020) for his service to rugby league, has had a long sporting association spanning four decades in Port Stephens.
Following a brief stint coaching rugby union, Arnold moved to Nelson Bay rugby league in 1981 where he went on to serve the club as committeeman, secretary and president. He is secretary of the Port Stephens Men of League, a charitable foundation which provides practical and financial assistance as well as social support to those associated with the game.
"We aim to keep listeners informed and updated with the latest sporting news and views both locally and more widely across the nation covering as many codes as possible," Arnold said.
Saunders and Arnold have built quite a following with their fun, informative program featuring live guests, live reads of local sporting results, promotion of clubs, teams or individuals and general banter covering sport related topics in the greater sporting arena.
"We have advised that the exposure has increased membership numbers and sponsors within clubs, which in turn generates more funds to improve facilities and equipment/uniforms."
Any sporting group or individual in the Port Stephens region can get involved simply by sending an email to sportstephens@gmail.com.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
