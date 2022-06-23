Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community/Your news

Council hosts first PBL award ceremony

CE
By Charlie Elias
June 23 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REWARDED: The school students recognised for their achievements with Port Stephesn mayor Ryan Palmer during the ceremony. Picture: Supplied

Port Stephens Council and Raymond Terrace Community PBL (Positive Behaviour for Learning) have joined together for the first time to acknowledge students for outstanding citizenship.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Your News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.