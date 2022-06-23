Council hosts first PBL award ceremony

Port Stephens Council and Raymond Terrace Community PBL (Positive Behaviour for Learning) have joined together for the first time to acknowledge students for outstanding citizenship.
Earlier this month, the council hosted a Raymond Terrace PBL Citizenship Award ceremony at the council chambers, hosted by Mayor Ryan Palmer.
Two students from each school from the nine PBL schools along with two family members attended the function and each of the students were presented with a certificate and a council pin.
The PBL awards recognised nine local primary and secondary schools who have made a special contribution to their community and were outstanding representatives of their schools.
Mayor Palmer said that the students were outstanding representatives of their schools.
"The Raymond Terrace Community PBL was an initiative the council would continue to support and keep alive," Mayor Palmer said.
"We want to recognise our proud citizens who treat each other with respect and take ownership of daily choices, while striving for a safe community."
The regular PBL awards presentations would continue at MarketPlace Raymond Terrace.
The schools involved were Hunter River High, Raymond Terrace Public, Irrawang High, Irrawang Public, Seaham Public, Medowie Public, Grahamstown Public, Salt Ash Public, and Karuah Public.
