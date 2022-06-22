Training under Master Ron Bergan has become a family affair at the Salamander Bay-based Him Do Taekwondo Academy.
A couple of years ago, Bergan trained a father and son from Nelson Bay who managed to achieve their first dan together, now he is the proud trainer of Corlette brothers Josh, 16, and 12-year-old Zac Jensen reach a similar milestone.
"This is the first time I have trained two brothers who have overcome the pandemic lockdowns to reach their black belts," Bergan said.
"Josh and Zac have been with me for many years and watching them grow into responsible, well mannered young men is a credit to them.
"The reflection of what I teach and how they use it outside of classes, in family life and when they are with their friends is an important component to the teachings of taekwondo.
"These boys are both self driven to achieve anything that I put in front of them, now their goal is to achieve their second dan."
The pride in their efforts extends to the entire Jensen family, with mum Leanne Jensen saying how the brothers had come a long way not only in their sport but also in their self confidence since first joining Ron at his academy six years ago.
"They started attending the academy together as a regular after-school activity, wanting to learn martial arts particularly for the self-defence aspect," Jensen said.
"We are really proud that they have stuck with it despite the interruptions with the pandemic and now they have achieved their black belts together.
"It has also helped with their self confidence and their ability to push through challenges."
The brothers have competed in a number of tournaments and demonstrations around the region, including at the Salamander shopping centre and say they have no intentions of giving up anytime soon.
"They enjoy the sport and the camaraderie among the members at Him Do."
Jensen paid tribute to Bergan and his ability to relate with youth.
"He is a great teacher and mentor and always has enough time for the young ones," she said.
New members are welcome to join Bergan at his martial arts academy located on Salamander Way by ringing 0438 450 835.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
