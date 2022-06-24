Port Stephens Council strategies go on public exhibition

Port Stephens councillors at the June 14 meeting agreed to place two policy reviews on public exhibition for community feedback over the next four weeks.
The first draft strategy involved the revised Parks and Roadside Memorials policy.
Assets manager John Maretich said that the strategy would provide a framework that documents the council's position on crosses, plaques and the placement of tributary items such as flowers, cards and photographs erected on roadsides, as well as memorials such as seats, plantings and plaques within parks.
"The council does receive requests from individuals or organisations for the installation of memorial plaques or for the donation of park furniture or the planting of trees in memory of a deceased person/s. The policy has been enacted a number of times in the assessment of new and existing memorials," Mr Maretich said in his report.
"The policy has also been used for relocation, removal and the downsizing of a number of memorials in or on road reserves in a number of locations."
The second was the newly developed draft Communication and Engagement Strategy to be exhibited for 28 days ending on July 15.
Group manager development services Steve Peart said that the council had already created a shift in thinking by bringing together its communications and engagement approach.
"Through this strategy, we'll continue to evolve this approach and build a culture where employees are empowered to engage in open and honest dialogue, information is shared and feedback encouraged to nurture a relationship built on transparency and trust," he said.
"The strategy reflects the council's commitment to inform and improve community awareness of programs, activities and services, while showing the council's commitment to listen to the community and use their ideas to help shape the Port's future direction."
Share your thoughts at portstephens.nsw.gov.au/exhibitions and complete the online survey.
The Code of Meeting Practice review was deferred to a later meeting.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
