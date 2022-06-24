Students in road safety program

'Very confronting but very valuable' was how Port Stephens students rated the driver awareness program delivered at both St Philips Christian and Tomaree High schools.
After a Covid enforced two year break, the Rotary Club of Nelson Bay was delighted to sponsor the presentation last Friday (June 17) of the driver awareness program Roadwhyz to Year 11 and 12 students from the neighbouring schools.
Michelle Davis, who last week received an OAM for her work in road safety education, and Highway Patrolman Rodney kept the students enthralled, and concerned throughout the presentation.
"The contribution by our local CWA of genuine CWA scones with tea and coffee for all staff involved was a very welcome addition to the day," said Lesley Freeman, the Rotary club's youth co-ordinator.
