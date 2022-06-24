Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Students in road safety program

CE
By Charlie Elias
June 24 2022 - 12:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFETY: Roadwhyz the driver awareness program was delivered to students at St Philips Christian and Tomaree High schools. Picture: Supplied

'Very confronting but very valuable' was how Port Stephens students rated the driver awareness program delivered at both St Philips Christian and Tomaree High schools.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.