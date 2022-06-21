AFL: Senior Marlins men extend win streak

The Nelson Bay Marlins have added a third consecutive win to their tally and are now sitting second on the Black Diamond Plate competition ladder mid-way through the season.
Playing away at Pasterfield Oval on Saturday, the Bay's most senior AFL men's side thumped the Cardiff Hawks 13.19.97 to 6.1.37.
Best on ground for the Marlins on Saturday was Callan Flaherty, Ryan Westley, Mitch Walls and Seth Morrissey. In his debut for the Marlins, Morrissey scored a few goals and "absolutely smashed it on the field", the Marlins club stated.
Nelson Bay have lost just one of the seven games they have played this season. The side has the bye this Saturday.
In other games on Saturday, the Port's senior women's AFL side went down to Terrigal Avoca. The Port Stephens Black Diamond Plate team was beaten 9.6.60 to 4.4.28.
The side now sit sixth on the ladder in a 10 team competition, having won three of its eight games so far this season.
