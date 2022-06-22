Lemon Tree Passage Marine Rescue unit received a special visit on Sunday.
Stephanie Cooke, the minister for emergency services and resilience, and for flood recovery, visited the Tilligerry Peninsula-based Marine Rescue unit and was given a tour of the waterways.
"The minster met our members and was also present for the unveiling of a community engagement trailer, which will be used by Marine Rescue Lemon Tree Passage for local events and boating education," unit member Mick Chubb said.
"The minister also was shown over our vessel LT30 and the local waterways. The minister shown a very keen interest in our unit and activities. We hope for a repeat visit in the near future."
Ms Cooke is NSW's first female emergency services minister.
She said travelling between Port Macquarie and Sydney gave her the opportunity to "pop in and visit our wonderful volunteers" on June 19.
"Thank you for your warm welcome and thank you for everything you continue to do to keep boaters safe in Port Stephens," she said.
Marine Rescue NSW zone operations manager Steve Raymond and divisional director Jim Wright also made the visit to Lemon Tree Passage for the minister's visit on Sunday.
At the unit's annual general meeting on June 14, Steve Vautier handed the unit commander reins over to David Aselford.
Vautier is now the unit's deputy commander.
