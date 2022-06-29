Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Our Places

Birubi Beach rubbish a doggone pollutant

CE
By Charlie Elias
Updated June 29 2022 - 10:33pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUBBISH: Some of the plastic bottle caps and bit and pieces collected from Birubi Beach by the Brown family of Anna Bay and their dog Evie. Picture: Supplied

The huge swells of recent weeks have wreaked havoc along the east coast of Australia, and nowhere was this more evident than along Anna Bay's iconic Birubi Beach.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.