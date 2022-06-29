The huge swells of recent weeks have wreaked havoc along the east coast of Australia, and nowhere was this more evident than along Anna Bay's iconic Birubi Beach.
In addition to the dangerous surf and big seas, the swell managed to dump large amounts of rubbish and debris on the sandy stretch from Birubi to Stockton.
Advertisement
A number of 'Good Samaritans' from Anna Bay have in recent weeks managed to collect some of the debris before it could be washed back into the ocean to pollute the waters and harm precious marine life.
One of those environmental citizens has been long time Anna Bay resident Lindsay Brown, an avid collector of plastics and rubbish from Birubi.
"Anyone who has been down for a walk along the beach in recent weeks would have had to climb over and wade through the piles of plastics," he said.
"I have witnessed a number of locals engaged in their own clean ups, which has helped a bit, but the sheer volume of plastics has been all-time high.
"I chose to pick up just the coloured plastic bottle caps, and similar, and have collected them to use for another environmental 'statement' of some sort, yet to be determined.
"I believe this little sub-section of waste is maybe indicative of the much larger problem we have. I found it surprising to hear a recent report stating that there is less plastic going into our environment now that single-use bags are being phased out. Anecdotal evidence on our beach would indicate otherwise."
In order to take their message to the masses, the Brown family has decided on a light-hearted approach to engage with Examiner readers by penning a letter from their dog, Evie:
"My human takes me for a run on Birubi Beach every day, and we love it. But lately there has been much less running, and a lot more very slow walking, and waiting.
"All this week my human has been spending a lot of our beach time picking things up off the sand. He seems to be taking away all the colourful little round things that keep washing in all over our beautiful beach, especially since the wild and stormy seas.
"We took a photo of what we picked up on the first 200 metres of our beach. Isn't that disgusting?
"We did meet a few nice people who were helping to take the rubbish away, but it would have been much nicer if some more people joined in. I wonder how we can get them to help?
"Maybe it would be even better if humans would stop putting all this rubbish into the sea in the first place. The fish must hate it. I would be a much happier dog if I could just run around on the sand, instead of having to play in the human's rubbish dump."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.