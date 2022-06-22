Port Stephens Examiner
What's on: Your guide to events in Port Stephens

June 22 2022 - 4:30pm
GET READY: Celebrations for NAIDOC Week will be in full swing across Port Stephens July 3 to 10. The family fun day at Murrook Cultural Centre returns July 4.

Author talk and book signing

June 24: Raymond Terrace Library. Time: 10.30am-11.30am. Cost: Free but bookings required.

