Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Lions aim to raise $25,000 to convert shipping container into permanent Driver Reviver at Twelve Mile Creek rest area

CE
By Charlie Elias
Updated July 5 2022 - 5:49am, first published June 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVIVAL: Raymond Terrace Lions club member Dennis Moore at the site of the new Driver Reviver kiosk at Raymond Terrace's Twelve Mile Creek road stop.

For 36 years Lions club volunteers have been operating the Driver Reviver facility on the Pacific Highway north of Raymond Terrace at the Twelve Mile Creek rest area.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.