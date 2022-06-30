For 36 years Lions club volunteers have been operating the Driver Reviver facility on the Pacific Highway north of Raymond Terrace at the Twelve Mile Creek rest area.
The service helps save lives on the road by providing the motoring public with a road stop offering free coffee, tea and biscuits, in addition to other food items at a small cost.
In more recent times, however, it had become increasingly difficult for the Raymond Terrace Lions Club to carry out the demanding work due to an ever decreasing number of active, able members.
To save the service from closing down the club has hit on an ambitious fundraising effort: to raise more than $25,000 to convert a shipping container into a permanent kiosk on the popular traffic stop site.
Lions club committeeman and project manager Dennis Moore said that unless the club can raise the funds the service would more than likely have to fold.
"We don't want to shut the service down because of the road safety benefits ... this Driver Reviver site is used extensively by families, truckies and motorists from all walks of life seeking a break from the arduous highway driving," Mr Moore said.
"To ease the burden on the ageing members we decided on a permanent fixture, similar to one installed at Bulahdelah, which means no more towing trailers and setting up and packing away vans, which would take time and effort.
"With a permanent kiosk we just need a key to unlock the door, switch on the power and water and we're off and running ... no need for 4WDs and no more towing."
Mr Moore said that the new structure, worth an estimated $50,000, would include a complete refit of the container with an air-conditioned system and insulation, wall lining, vinyl flooring, benchtops, electrical goods such as pie warmers and freezers, plus outside awning and water tank.
He said that having a secure, lock-up facility would allow members to sell a greater range of hot food such as pies and sausage rolls in addition to the free refreshments they have provided for decades.
"The project, which has been two years in the making, has the support of Transport for NSW, who have contributed by pouring the concrete base and paths, installing electricity connections and added picnic seats and awnings. They will return to erect new fencing once we are set up and running," Mr Moore said.
"Of the $50,000 required, Raymond Terrace Lions has pledged $12,500 and this amount will be matched by the Lions International Fund, leaving us with a $25,000 shortfall ... this is where we are relying on the local business community for support. The major contributors will be acknowledged for their donations."
The Lions had also been working collaboratively with the Raymond Terrace Men's Shed.
Mr Moore said that he hoped to have the new facility functioning in time for the Christmas summer holidays.
Raymond Terrace Lions use the profits from food sales and tips and donations from the Driver Reviver operation to support other charities.
The service operates on school holidays and public holiday weekends and can had out more than 1,000 cups of tea or coffee over a single long weekend.
To help finance this important initiative - whether its $10, $100 or $1000 - interested people can send their donation to Lions Club of Raymond Terrace; BSB 032 515; Acc No. 581 605' description DR Kiosk, or contact Dennis Moore on 0418 493 456.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
