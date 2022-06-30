More than 70 competitors braved icy cold conditions on Saturday, June 18, to take part in the Tomaree Triathlon Club's 30th birthday 2km and 1km swim events.
Event organiser Graeme Chamberlain, a prominent ironman competitor and life member of TTC, said the birthday celebrations were hugely successful, despite the inclement weather.
Advertisement
"We had in excess of 70 starters over the two races and we had more than 100 guests attend the celebrations at the Cheeky Dog afterwards," he said.
"We received plenty of great feedback from the large number of original, former and life members who attended. The club is looking at turning it into an annual birthday anniversary event."
Swimmers headed off from the club's headquarters adjacent to Bannisters resort at Salamander Bay at 12pm for simultaneous 2km 'Pier 2 Pub' and 1km swim events.
Winners in the 2km swim event were Emily Fortunaso-Klocker and David O'Brien; and in the 1km swim Joe McCauley and Matilda Smith.
The celebrations then continued with post race refreshments at the Cheeky Dog bar.
Mr Chamberlain said that event was able to raise money to support the club and nine of its members who will be competing in world championships in Hawaii, California and Abu Dhabi in the coming months.
"We want to thank our sponsors Bannisters and Port Stephens and McCauley's Bottle Shops."
Tomaree Triathlon Club, known as the Tomaree Tridents, recently became the Forager Triathlon League Inter-club champions for the Hunter division.
Tomaree president Terry Withers was delighted with the club's title winning performance.
"This win is a significant achievement for our small club and shows the breadth of talent across all age groups," he said.
"Our participation rate and performances at the club championship season finale was one of our best ever and the interclub series win was hard fought and well earned."
The Tridents finished in front of the Central Coast Maddoggers, with Newcastle third then Maitland, Port Macquarie Pelicans, Forster Breakers, Scone Stormers, Singleton Swoopers and Lake Macquarie Triple Treats.
Central Coast made a last minute dash up the ladder in the final round held at Forster, but could not peg back the overall winners.
Tomaree Tridents finished second on the day and their previous performances were enough to see them secure the title. Courtney Wvers pocketed key points while Chamberlain, Maunder and Russell also picked up points on their own.
"A big congratulations to Sam Russell who took out the Most Valuable Performance award for the club and the division."
Anyone wanting more information about the club, go to tomareetriclub.org.au.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.