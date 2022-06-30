Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Success all round for Tomaree triathletes in 30 year celebration events

June 30 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winners of the 2km swim (from left): Emily Fortunaso-Klocker and David O'Brien; and the 1km swim Joe McCauley and Matilda Smith. Picture: Supplied

More than 70 competitors braved icy cold conditions on Saturday, June 18, to take part in the Tomaree Triathlon Club's 30th birthday 2km and 1km swim events.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.