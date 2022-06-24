GARY Brown knows all too well how hard it can be to break the cycle of addiction.
But one step at a time, one foot in front of the other, he overcame an ice addiction.
Now he wants to help others trying to turn their lives around too.
On Friday night he will set out on a 168 kilometre non-stop run known as "The Unreasonable East" through the Blue Mountains to raise money for Kwila Community Based Rehab at Hexham.
There is a 44-hour cut-off for the "100 mile" race - but Mr Brown is hoping to finish it in 24.
"There's an aid station every 15-20 kilometres, so I might stop at those for 10 minutes to have a little break, then continue," he said.
"It's 4600 metres of elevation over 100 miles. I'm ready to give it a crack. I'm focused, and I know I can do it."
Before he found running, Mr Brown, 44, spent eight years in jail for robbery and break and enter offences to fund gambling and drug addictions. He was 35 when he gave up using crystal methamphetamine and started running.
It had helped turn his life around. He has raised money for a community cause for every major running event he has done - such as Samaritans, Ronald McDonald House, and Soul Cafe.
This time it's for Kwila Rehab which offers people support, encouragement while surrounding them with positive role models.
He said a lot of people don't have the healthy support networks they need to help them overcome an addiction.
"Running has given me purpose. It has given me self esteem. I've met some good friends running," he said.
"I get a bit of anxiety if I don't go for a run. But when I go for a 40/50km run, I feel like all the weight has lifted off my shoulders.
"When I do a big run it gives me euphoria. They call it the runner's high."
Mr Brown said he relapsed in 2018, but since November 17, 2020, he has run more than 6000 kilometres.
"Last year I did four 100km runs, about 28 marathons and about 12 50km runs," he said. "When you're in the pain barrier when you're doing a long run, you sort of forget all your problems.
"People need support to leave an addiction and if they've got got positive role models it can really help in your recovery," he said.
"There is so much bad news about addicts. There's not much good news. But there are some people who overcome addictions with the right support.
"I've found some good role models in the community and I think that has made a big difference."
He has raised more than $2000 for the Kwila Community Based Rebab already. You can help Mr Brown raise even more by contacting Kwila Community Based Rehab via Facebook.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
