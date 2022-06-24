Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Gary Brown runs The Unreasonable East 100 mile run for Kwila Rehab at Hexham to helps others like him overcome a drug addiction

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
June 24 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long haul: At 7pm on Friday, Gary Brown will set off on a 168 kilometre run in the Blue Mountains to raise money for Kwila Rehab at Hexham. He wants to support others trying to overcome a drug addiction.

GARY Brown knows all too well how hard it can be to break the cycle of addiction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.