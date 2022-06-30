To notch up 40 years as a lifesaver is in itself a highly commendable achievement, but to do so without missing a single patrol - as Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club life member Tcece (Tc) Campbell has done - is truly exemplary.
This week Campbell was awarded a 40-Year National Patrol Service certificate for his remarkable feat, attained through the last 15 years as a member of Birubi SLSC in addition to the 25 years prior as a member of the Fingal club.
Advertisement
The 70-year-old from Salamander Bay puts his achievement down to good fortune, enjoying a relatively illness-free career, a drive to remain fit and a love for the surf.
"I have been very blessed and I'm fortunate that I have remained relatively healthy ... I had a hip replaced some years ago but I insisted on having the surgery performed during the off-season," Campbell once told the Examiner.
"I am very proud to be receiving the 40 year medal and even more proud of the fact that I have done so with a 100 per cent patrol attendance record at both Birubi and Fingal clubs
"There is a close bond between surf lifesavers and the camaraderie among the members is something quite special.
"I also enjoy helping to guide the younger members while on patrol."
In addition to his surf lifesaving service, Campbell is also a life member of the Tomaree Triathlon club, having been an active member of the club since its inception 30 years ago.
He was also a member of the Soldiers Point Bush Fire Brigade for 22 years.
Campbell says it is difficult to say how many rescues he has performed over four decades.
"The training around surf lifesaving has improved over the years, with the emphasis today more on preventative actions so there are not as many water rescues performed," he said.
"We are a lot more safety conscious these days but lifesavers still need their certificates in areas such as first aid, resuscitation, bronze medallion, IRB and radio proficiencies."
Campbell says while he doesn't compete in the surf events that he once did, he continues to participate in ironman events and at the Tri club's monthly meetings.
Lifeguards in Port Stephens patrol the area's three main beaches - Birubi, Fingal and One Mile - from September until April each year.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.