Tcece Campbell notches up 40 years with Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club, never missing a patrol

By Charlie Elias
June 30 2022 - 4:00am
LIFE MEMBER: Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club's Tcece Campbell has just notched up 40 years of service and 100 per cent patrol attendance to the surf lifesaving movement.

To notch up 40 years as a lifesaver is in itself a highly commendable achievement, but to do so without missing a single patrol - as Birubi Point Surf Life Saving Club life member Tcece (Tc) Campbell has done - is truly exemplary.

