Artisan Collective Port Stephens' newest exhibition is inviting the community to slow down, think deeply, and wander a little longer.
Showing in the Nelson Bay-based gallery in July is Ponder, an exhibition featuring a series of "contemplative artworks" by Rheannon Murray and Gennifer Anderson.
"We are really looking forward to this exhibition," Anna Webster from the collective said.
"Gennifer recently undertook the artist in residence at the Lighthouse Arts Newcastle where some of her exhibiting works were created. Rheannon and Gennifer both enjoy the therapeutic practice that art provides.
"Rheannon, more commonly known as Rhea, has been part of the Artisan Collective since opening the gallery doors at the d'Albora Marina location back in 2017.
"Rhea is a creative at heart, and has always enjoyed the peace, relaxation and healing that creative practices provide."
Ms Anderson is an award-winning artist. Her mixed media works feature heavy layering and storytelling amongst aesthetically pleasing textures and colour forms.
Her vibrant and unique artworks have been featured in print media, public displays, art shows, group exhibitions and numerous solo exhibitions across NSW.
Ms Anderson's works adorn the walls of the Shellharbour Hospital after being commissioned to create large scale artworks for the Ambulatory Care Centre, and are often seen as part of public display art installations around her home base of Wollongong and Shellharbour.
Recently, Ms Anderson spent a week as an artist in residence at the Newcastle Lighthouse where she laid the foundations for her works that will be part of Ponder.
Ms Anderson has close ties with Port Stephens, spending time in the Bay visiting her daughter and grandchildren.
After successfully developing her skincare business Tahi and Rose Skinfood over the past six years and co-founding an online art retail space, the Online Collective Port Stephens, during the COVID lockdowns, Ms Murray is taking a healing break from skincare production and enjoying creating artworks inspired by nature.
Earth and Heart Musings is Ms Murray's creative space to explore a range of mediums, including bright and vibrant alcohol inks, mixed media, collage, photography and artworks created with earth-made paints from soil, plant pigments and natural dyes.
Her artworks have appeared in the gallery over the years, joining group exhibitions and encouraging her to break out of her comfort zone.
Ponder is open from July 2. An opening event will be held at the gallery from 5pm on July 2. Registration to attend the opening is via the event on the Artisan Collective Port Stephens Facebook page or email artisancollectiveps@gmail.com.
