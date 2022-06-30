Port Stephens Examiner
Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: June 30

June 30 2022 - 4:00am
FINAL CALL: The Telstra store at the Salamander Bay shopping centre was set to close its doors on June 22.

Closure a 'slap in the face'

Early in 2021, I believe Telstra announced it would be buying back all the franchised stores - but I never imagined a store in a growth area like Port Stephens would then be closed (Telstra leaving the Bay, Examiner, News, June 23).

