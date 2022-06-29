A Port Stephens councillor is seeking support from her colleagues to alter the Code of Meeting Practice to have public access speakers recorded as part of the live council webcasts.
First time councillor Leah Anderson, who campaigned for both mayor and east ward councillor prior to last December's local government elections on trust, integrity and transparency, believes that the public deserved to listen to all arguments on issues impacting the community.
Advertisement
Cr Anderson said that she had been advised by council staff that live broadcasting public access speakers, who are provided five minutes to address the council before each Tuesday night meeting, could be risky and have adverse legal ramifications.
"I have made my own inquires and it's obvious that many other councils, including Newcastle, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Maitland, include their speakers so why shouldn't Port Stephens?" she stated.
"I believe speakers should be given the option of having their address recorded or not. I campaigned at the last election on transparency, so this is very important to me.
"It is my intention during my time on council to consistently drive this council to be more open and transparent."
Cr Anderson said that quite often when dealing with significant issues or developments, speakers both for and against would state their case which currently cannot be accessed by the webcast.
"I believe it is important that the community hears all the arguments to get a better understanding of how and why councillors make their decisions."
A spokesperson for the Office of Local Government told the Examiner that its 'Model Code of Meeting Practice for Local Councils in NSW' recommended that councils hold public forums or public access separately from council meetings, to ensure meetings are reserved for debate and decision making by the elected councillors.
"However where councils opt to hold the public forum or public access as part of a formal meeting, they are required to webcast them together with other parts of the meeting," the spokesperson said.
"Where a public forum is held separately, webcasting is optional."
The Office of Local Government has issued guidelines on the webcasting of meetings, which advise that, where councils webcast the public forum or public access, they need to consider and address the privacy, confidentiality, defamation and copyright risks associated with doing so.
Cr Anderson said it was her intention to submit an amendment to the Code of Meeting Review notice at the June 28 meeting of council.
The item recommends that councillors: Endorse the revised Code of Meeting Practice; Place the revised Code on public exhibition for a period of 28 days, allowing 42 days for submissions to be received; Approve the Code of Meeting Practice as publicly exhibited, should no submissions be received; Revoke the Code of Meeting Practice June 9, 2020, should no submissions be received.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.