Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Councillor Leah Anderson's call to have public speakers recorded at Port Stephens Council meetings

CE
By Charlie Elias
June 29 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRANSPARENCY: Cr Leah Anderson is calling on the council to record public access speakers.

A Port Stephens councillor is seeking support from her colleagues to alter the Code of Meeting Practice to have public access speakers recorded as part of the live council webcasts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.