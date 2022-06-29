Located in the coastal village of Lemon Tree Passage is this solid four-bedroom brick home.
The home has an abundance of features, including a renovated kitchen with quality appliances and split-cycle air conditioning.
There are three bedrooms upstairs, with two taking in the stunning water views, and a renovated main bathroom with free standing bathtub.
A spacious lounge room has new flooring that flows out to the huge north-facing front deck that is an entertainer's paradise, taking in water views across the Bay.
Downstairs has a second lounge area with a fourth bedroom, bathroom, study and internal access to the lock-up garage.
