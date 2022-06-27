Port Stephens Examiner
M1 extension to Raymond Terrace a step closer to construction with release of EIS submissions report

June 27 2022 - 6:00am
An artist's impression of what the Tomago interchange will look like as part of the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.

The M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace is a step closer to construction with the release of a submissions report responding to community feedback on the $2.1 billion project's Environmental Impact Statement.

