Land-based game fishers go to great extremes to experience the thrills of catching big fish off the rocks.
With a plan in mind, Maitland champion Elijah Munday rose early and travelled to Shoal Bay before climbing around Tomaree Headland to a well-known rocky platform on the eastern face.
Advertisement
Well organized, Elijah caught his bait of slimy mackerel which he set under a balloon which floated out into deeper water with the westerly wind.
Whammo! Off went a 20kg Bluefin Tuna also known as a Long Tail.
What a battle.
After a mighty hour-long effort, the fish was hauled up onto the rocks.
Another challenge to carry the giant fish back over the headland.
Big Long Tails visit our waters from around March each year travelling around the headlands, north to the Little Gibber off Broughton Island and into the Port from Soldiers Point to the Heads.
Catches have been reported in the Shoal Bay shallows when the big fish have been chasing garfish.
Others have been caught around the Salamander Bay Wreck up as far as Snapper Island west of Soldiers Point.
It is quite a sight to witness a school of Blue Fin smashing baitfish on the surface.
If you hook one, my advice is - hang on!
Send your fishing stories and photos via email to Stinker at stinkerfishing@yahoo.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.