The Medowie Marauders men's divisional side remain undefeated this season and at the top of the ladder following a win away to Cessnock on Saturday.
Playing away, the Marauders steamrolled the talented Cessnock team 31-0.
Advertisement
The side will next face Cooks Hill at Boyd Oval on Saturday, July 2 from 3pm.
In other Medowie games, the club's Men's Social 4s played at University on Friday night and lost 30-10.
Under 7s played at Merewether on the weekend. No scores are kept for these rounds but all seven teams in the competition attend and play 10 minute games against each other.
Under 9s played a tough game against Nelson Bay at their home ground. The Bay won 100-30.
Under 12s played Merewether greens at their home ground with a loss of 66-10.
The Medowie Marauders women's team postponed their game against the Hamilton Hawks, which is expected to be rescheduled to July 5 or 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.