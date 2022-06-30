Port Power club strong in comps

Port Stephens Power's under-11s mixed team faced the competition's top team, Nelson Bay, in a spirited encounter at the weekend.
Playing at Dick Burwell Oval, the Medowie juniors lost 62-16 but remain third on the ladder.
Nelson Bay remain at the top.
In other games, Medowie's under-13 girls side travelled to the Central Coast to play Killarney Vale and had a loss of 60-0.
The club's other under-13s team played at Connolly Park against Newcastle City White and came home with a 31-61 win.
The club's senior women's side are doing well in the Black Diamond Plate competition.
The side registered a win of 99-0 on Saturday after Maitland forfeited.
Currently, the Port Stephens Power women's team sit sixth on the ladder.
