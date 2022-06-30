Port Stephens Examiner
Our Future

Professor Veena Sahajwalla to speak at Port Stephens Sustainable Future Festival

Updated July 1 2022 - 12:42am, first published June 30 2022 - 9:30pm
COUP: The 2022 NSW Australian of the Year Professor Veena Sahajwalla will be attending the sustainable futures festival in the Port in September.

The Port Stephens Sustainable Future Festival has scored a coup in securing the services of 2022 NSW Australian of the Year Professor Veena Sahajwalla as guest speaker for an upcoming event.

