The Port Stephens Sustainable Future Festival has scored a coup in securing the services of 2022 NSW Australian of the Year Professor Veena Sahajwalla as guest speaker for an upcoming event.
The professor has been booked to speak on September 11 at St Philip's Christian College, Salamander Bay, Port Stephens.
"An international award-winning scientist, engineer and 'eco alchemist', Professor Sahajwalla is one of the world's leading innovators in the field of sustainable materials use, and has invented eco-friendly technologies for converting waste into products like steel and ceramics," a spokesperson said.
"At the Sustainable Futures Festival, the professor will share some of her ideas on how together we can reimagine our waste and shape circular economies in our own communities."
For information, go to www.econetworkps.org/sustainable-futures.
