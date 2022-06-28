An environmental effort we can all support

That can begin with each and every person making a conscious effort to reduce the products that will have a long-lasting and detrimental impact on the environment and all living creatures. According to the World Wildlife Foundation some plastics, such as that used in disposable nappies, coffee pods and toothbrushes can take up to 500 years to decompose. Plastic cups and bottles can last about 450 years. The cups release toxic chemicals into the environment and are more likely to be ingested by vulnerable marine wildlife.

