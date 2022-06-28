An environmental effort we can all support

July 1 starts a month-long awareness campaign with a focus on the environment that we can all support.
The global initiative known as Plastic-free July was first recognised in 2011 and has since become an annual campaign. The aim is to encourage millions of people to be part of the solution to plastic pollution.
Advertisement
The ultimate goal is to have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities by choosing to refuse or at least reduce single-use plastics.
When it comes to ways each and every person can contribute to caring for the environment, this one has to be up there with the best.
The concept is simple - stop using single use plastics. The message aligns well with the introduction of a ban on single-use plastics in Australia in more recent years with NSW taking the ban on board as of the start of June.
While much environmental focus is on what the government and big businesses can do, Plastic-free July drives home a message that we can all support. Regardless of whether you are a climate change sceptic or supporter, the bottom line is, surely, that we all want a healthier future for generations to come.
That can begin with each and every person making a conscious effort to reduce the products that will have a long-lasting and detrimental impact on the environment and all living creatures. According to the World Wildlife Foundation some plastics, such as that used in disposable nappies, coffee pods and toothbrushes can take up to 500 years to decompose. Plastic cups and bottles can last about 450 years. The cups release toxic chemicals into the environment and are more likely to be ingested by vulnerable marine wildlife.
With this in mind it is frightening to note the following statistics from WWF: Australians use, on average, 130kg of plastic per person each year. Less than 12 per cent of that is recycled. Furthermore, up to 130,000 tonnes of plastic will find its way into our waterways and into the ocean.
Each and every person has the power to make a difference. They can choose not to use single-use plastics. And while there is no better time than right now to make this choice, we should not be limited by a single month. Plastic-free July is an initiative to raise awareness and education about the impact of single-use plastic, but it is simply a launch pad for a way of life we can adopt permanently.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.