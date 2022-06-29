Port Stephens Examiner
Senior living option planned for Raymond Terrace

CE
By Charlie Elias
June 29 2022 - 4:00pm
DEVELOPMENT: Board president Bernie Roberts at the Muree golf course's ninth green which will have to be moved to allow for the Over 55s senior living development.

A $30 million housing option for the active Over 55 years residents is being planned for construction in Raymond Terrace adjacent to the Muree Golf Club and course.

