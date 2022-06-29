Senior living option planned for Raymond Terrace

A $30 million housing option for the active Over 55 years residents is being planned for construction in Raymond Terrace adjacent to the Muree Golf Club and course.
A development application was last week lodged with Port Stephens Council for a seniors housing development, comprising a staged construction of six residential flat buildings with 98 self-contained apartments, car parking, access roads, landscaping and a Torrens title subdivision.
The development has Joint Regional Planning Panel approval.
Muree Golf Club board president Bernie Roberts said that the proposal would offer a new housing option for people, predominantly retirees, with huge benefits.
"We believe the two and three bedroom apartments would suit those wanting to downsize or live adjacent to an 18-hole golf course," Mr Roberts said.
"Of course this development will not only be for those with an interest in golf, there is the licenced premises which we are hoping to upgrade into the future and it is in close vicinity to the Raymond Terrace shopping precinct.
"The proposal is located an easy walking distance to the town's two supermarkets, plus medical centres, chemists and a wide variety of shops.
"We see the project, if approved, as providing the town with a major financial boost through the construction jobs and ongoing employment provided on site and at the nearby licenced premises. There will also be some fabulous views from the top of the hill.
"We have commenced some renovations on the club premises and it is our intention as the housing estate develops to spend more money on the refurbishment and to take the club into the future."
If approved, the estate would be developed over six stages and across five separate buildings on Murre Golf Club land in Freeth Street, Elizabeth Avenue and Walker Crescent.
Henry Sturrock, development manager for project partners Lincoln Place, said that the proposal comprised 98 generously sized apartments with the added bonus of balconies or courtyards.
"We are proposing a mix of two-bedroom, and two-bedroom plus study, apartments accompanied by private resident parking and visitor parking. There is also a private central communal landscaped area with barbecue facilities for small private gatherings," he said.
"And of course there are the adjoining golf club facilities, with a restaurant, bar, function areas, 18-hole golf course and other amenities."
Mr Sturrock said that there would be six separate buildings, connected via internal road networks for residents and visitors, as well as a walking track meandering between the buildings and providing direct access to the golf course.
"It is anticipated that the sales release will be carried out over a number of stages. Each building may release sales in multiple stages subject to future sales rate," he said.
"Prices are yet to be determined and will be subject to future market conditions, however an approximate price guide would be within the region of $500k and above.
"Subject to council approval timing, it is expected that construction will commence approximately from mid-2023 and completed in a staged sequence over approximately four years. Works will commence with a new prestige entrance off Walker Crescent."
Murree's need to diversify was identified some years ago by the club board members, leading to the purchase of a nine hectares property adjacent to the course with the intention of using the land to construct a series of new holes as substitutes for the 'hill holes' which would be transformed into an Over 55s development.
However, the concept hit a stumbling block and the club managed to sell off the land in April this year.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
