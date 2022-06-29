There will be a Worimi male and female side in the under-14 Football 5's being held in Speers Point on July 13; two male and female teams each in the under-14 and under-16 basketball competition being held at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on July 14; a team with boys and girls aged 10 to 17 in the gymnastics competition being held at PCYC Maitland on July 14 and; three under-14 girls netball teams who will play at the Nelson Bay Netball Courts on July 15.