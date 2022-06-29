July 3: Mallabula Skate Park. Time: 11am-1pm. Cost: Free
Hosted by Up&Up, there will be music, art, food, fun, community and conversation on offer for youth. The event will also include a best trick competition with prizes, skate demonstrations and street art workshops.
July 4: Murrook Cultural Centre, Nelson Bay Road, Williamtown. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free.
Family fun activities, information stalls, entertainment and a barbecue. Open to the community to attend.
July 5: Raymond Terrace. Time: 8am-10am.
March from the war memorial in Jacaranda Avenue, along William Street to the Port Stephens Council administration building in Adelaide Street. To be followed at 8.30am by a flag raising and smoking ceremony in the courtyard.
July 5 and 8: Raymond Terrace Library and Tomaree Library. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free.
Join First Nations family history specialists Melissa Jackson and Kerry-Ann Tape for our Connecting Culture: Tracing Ancestors workshop for mob. They will introduce you to the State Library's diverse family history collections. Live streamed by State Library of NSW.
July 6: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay. Time: 10am-2pm. Cost: Free.
Hosted by Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council and Worimi Conservation Lands along the Nelson Bay Foreshore.
July 7: Karuah Community Hall. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: Free.
Hosted by Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council at Karuah community hall.
