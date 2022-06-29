Port Stephens Examiner
What's on in Port Stephens during NAIDOC Week - July 3 to 10

June 29 2022 - 4:00pm
ALL SMILES: The popular Murrook Family Fun Day returns to Murrook Cultural Centre on Monday, July 4.

Snak and Rap

July 3: Mallabula Skate Park. Time: 11am-1pm. Cost: Free

