Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Hunter, with the coming week set to bring a month's worth of rain to the region.
With an 80 to 100 per cent chance of rain every day from Friday through to Wednesday, July 6, The Port's run of fine weather has come to an end.
Advertisement
The BOM is predicting up to 135mm of rain over the six days, exceeding July's average of about 90mm.
The bureau issued an initial flood watch warning shortly before 1.30pm Thursday. It predicted minor flooding for the Wollombi Brook and Lower Hunter River, Lake Macquarie, Paterson and Williams rivers, along with the Mid Coast's Manning, Gloucester and Karuah rivers.
"Whilst heavy rainfall is expected for several days from Saturday through to Tuesday it is difficult to predict with precision the timing and location of the heaviest rainfall and flood impacts, as the trough system expected to produce the heavy rainfall has not yet formed," the BOM warning said.
Senior BOM meteorologist Jordan Notara told ACM that residents should keep an eye out for further flood warnings over the coming days.
Mr Notara said the Hunter can expect higher than average rainfall for the remainder of July, with the BOM website showing an 80 per cent chance of above average rainfall for the entire region between July 2 and July 15.
"Suggestively it looks to be a mixed bag for the rest of July," Mr Notara said. "The higher than average rainfall may come from single weather events like the coming week rather than persistent rain for the month."
While the bureau announced an end to the 2021-22 La Nina earlier this month, Mr Notara said there is still a 50 per cent chance the weather event will return by the end of this year.
Another climate factor which contributes to above average rainfall is a negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD).
"The IOD is currently neutral but indicators suggest a negative will form in the coming months."
Temperatures for Port Stephens look to be consistently between 10 and 20 degrees for the coming week, with the potential for winds to pick up to about 40km/h by mid next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.