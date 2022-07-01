The Nelson Bay Country Women's Association day branch has presented the community with a gift to mark the centenary of the CWA movement.
A simple idea to create something special that they could share with the community, and with help from a "couple of clever fellows", is how the CWA branch's Community Street Library was born.
"The Nelson Bay CWA Community Street Library has been made possible by John Antcliffe and Geoffrey McClelland," Nelson Bay CWA branch member Marti McClelland said.
"John and Geoff are members of the Woodies. John built the library, Geoff painted it and they both installed it in the front garden of the CWA Hall in Nelson Bay.
"This year is the centenary anniversary of the Country Women's' Association of NSW (1922-2022) and the Nelson Bay Branch members are delighted to have this bright and welcoming library to share with the community.
"We want everyone to make use of the library. Reading and sharing books with others is very special."
A street library is a book sharing space set up by groups or individuals. Often located on streets, in shopping centres, hotels and hospitals, street libraries encourage people to take a book or leave a book to encourage reading.
A person can take a book for free from the street library, or donate a book to it. The street libraries are often small, waterproof, house-like structures with a transparent door to indicate it is a free book sharing space.
John and Geoff officially opened the vibrant blue and yellow Nelson Bay CWA street library on June 27.
CWA members held a special thank you morning tea for them along with Nelson Bay Rotarians Doug and Chris.
"All these wonderful fellows help us with Bunnings Barbecues and we are very appreciative of their assistance," said branch member Lee Bootland.
"Having a cuppa and a famous CWA scone is a lovely way to say thank you, and a true CWA tradition that we aim to keep alive."
The CW Hall, located on the corner of Achilles Street and Gowrie Avenue in Nelson Bay, is open on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 9.30am to 11.30am.
"Why not bring a book or take a book and drop in for a cuppa. Community members are most welcome and chances are you will know at least one of us," said branch member Colleen Antcliffe.
The Nelson Bay CWA Branch commenced in August 1949.
