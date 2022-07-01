Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Nightworks on Cabbage Tree Road, Williamtown

By Anna Wolf
Updated July 5 2022 - 2:29am, first published July 1 2022 - 12:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Single lane closures and stop/slow traffic control, with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h, will be in place for travel in each direction of Cabbage Tree Road at Williamtown during nightwork from tonight (July 1).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.