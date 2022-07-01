Single lane closures and stop/slow traffic control, with a reduced speed limit of 40km/h, will be in place for travel in each direction of Cabbage Tree Road at Williamtown during nightwork from tonight (July 1).
Transport for NSW said the overnight works were for the final stages of a safety improvement project between Nelson Bay Road and Barrie Close.
"To minimise the impact to motorists, we will be working from 6pm to 6am to complete the final road surface and expect to complete the work by late-July, weather permitting," the TfNSW spokesperson said.
Day work will also continue from 7am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow up to 10 minutes additional travel time.
The daytime westbound detour has been removed.
Port Stephens Council is carrying out the $4 million safety upgrade on behalf of Transport for NSW.
The full project includes road widening and resurfacing, installation of a wider painted centreline and the installation of safety barriers to provide a stronger, longer lasting and safer road for motorists.
