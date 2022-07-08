Worimi artist Jason Russell will showcase a series of vibrant artworks celebrating his "saltwater country" in the Raymond Terrace Art Space throughout July.
Titled Port Stephens, the exhibition is made up with a series of bright and colourful water-themed paintings in a contemporary Aboriginal style.
Mr Russell said he hoped the paintings, done in corals and blues, bring attention to the Port's marine environment and starts a conversation about "how we keep these beautiful uncontaminated areas alive and thriving for thousands of more years into the future".
The father of five has been an artist for more than 20 years.
His business, Koori Colours Art Gallery, was created late one night more than 10 years ago while living in a tiny town outside of Coonabarabran.
He then spent the next eight years using art to engage with at risk Aboriginal youths.
Three years ago he got the calling to return and raise his own children on country.
Since returning to Worimi country, Mr Russell has worked with many organisations and groups to promote Aboriginal art in the community.
He continues to use art to engage with youth of the area.
Mr Russell has painted a number of murals across public spaces in Port Stephens since returning to country in 2019.
See his exhibition, Port Stephens, in the Raymond Terrace Library art space until July 28.
