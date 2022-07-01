A global pandemic and the rising cost of living has not dampened the enthusiasm of Tomago Aluminium's employees when it comes to helping worthy causes.
In the past 12 months the company's 1000-strong workforce has donated an impressive $102,000 to the employee-run Workplace Giving Fund.
An additional $26,000 has been contributed by the business owners lifting the total money raised to $128,000.
Some $80,000, almost two-thirds of that amount, has been earmarked for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, which has been supported by the Newcastle smelter for more than 35 years.
"We have been an ongoing supporter of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service since 1985 and we are proud to have donated more than a million dollars in that time to help keep the chopper in the sky," Tomago Aluminium's communications advisor, Katie Burns, said.
Last year Tomago Aluminium donated $73,000 to the service, used to buy a new training winch. This year's donation will go towards upgrading the service's maintenance program.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service's business and community partnerships manager, Jason Bourke, said the money raised by Tomago Aluminium's employees has enabled the service to deliver the highest standard of aero-medical rescue services to the people of the Hunter for more than 45 years.
"Funds raised by Tomago Aluminium staff this year will enable the service to invest in an expansion of our deep-level maintenance facility at Broadmeadow, which will create a safer and more efficient workspace for our engineering teams and allow for the application of new technologies and equipment to service and maintain our helicopter fleet," Mr Bourke said.
The money was presented to the rescue service at a special morning tea event on Thursday, June 30, which was attended by Tomago Aluminium employees and management.
As well as supporting the rescue helicopter, Tomago Aluminium's Workplace Giving Fund supports four other charities, which are selected by employees each year.
The charities chosen by Tomago employees as part of the fund's annual charity support campaign, which this year raised $48,000, were Nova for Women and Children, Lifeline, Variety, the Children's Charity and Newborn and paediatric Emergency Transport Service (NETS).
Each charity will receive $12,000 from the Workplace Giving Fund.
They will receive their cheques at an on-site morning tea presentation on Wednesday, July 6, attended by charity representatives, the Tomago employees who nominated each charity and Tomago Aluminium management.
Ms Burns said every new Tomago Aluminium employee is automatically enrolled as a Workplace Giving Fund member, a move which resulted in a 15 per cent increase in donations in the year following its implementation.
"I believe that moving to an opt-out approach rather than asking people to opt-in has allowed the Workplace Giving Fund to grow year-on-year, achieving great results and allowing us to better assist those in the community who really need help," she said.
Tomago Aluminium employees and management have been heavily involved with charity work since 1985, raising over two million dollars for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service and dozens of Hunter-based charities.
Nova for Women and Children supports and helps women in Lake Macquarie and Newcastle's western suburbs who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or escaping domestic or family violence, helping them to remain safely in their homes. It also assists women who are homeless or in crisis to be housed and provided with support to maintain safe accommodation.
Variety, the Children's Charity, funds and delivers programs that help meet the needs of children in terms of equity, independence, social inclusiveness and mobility by funding and delivering equipment and services.
Lifeline is a free, 24-hour telephone crisis support service with volunteer counsellors providing suicide prevention services, mental health support and emotional assistance, not only over the phone but also face-to-face and online.
NETS, the Newborn and paediatric Emergency Transport Service, is a specialist team of doctors, nurses, ambulance drivers, technical and support staff maintaining a full 24/7 service for sick and injured babies, infants and children needing transfer to a specialist perinatal or paediatric centre.
