Fall in love with this immaculate beach cottage, situated on a large level block in one of Tanilba Bay's most sought-after streets.
Immersed in natural sunlight throughout this beautiful home is the ideal entry into the market.
Offering huge potential and plenty of space for the family to grow, the private backyard offers ample room for kids to play and for adults to entertain.
The property also backs onto Diggers Park, which is a beautifully maintained park.
The home features three bedrooms all with built-in robes; two bathrooms (including ensuite to main bedroom); sun-filled open plan design and ceiling fans throughout.
The property is a short stroll to the water's edge and only 800 metres to cafes, restaurants and shops.
