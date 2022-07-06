Port Stephens Examiner

House of the week: 33 Diggers Drive, Tanilba Bay

JG
By Jade Green
July 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • 3 baths 2 beds 1 car
  • Auction
  • Agency: PRD Port Stephens
  • Agent: Ben George
  • Phone: 0478 066 253
  • Inspection: Saturday 10am

Fall in love with this immaculate beach cottage, situated on a large level block in one of Tanilba Bay's most sought-after streets.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jade Green

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.