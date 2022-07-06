Port Stephens Examiner

House of the week: 113 Waterfront Road, Swan Bay

JG
By Jade Green
July 6 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
  • 4 beds 3 baths 6 cars
  • For sale
  • Agency: LJ Hooker Nelson Bay
  • Agent: Jason Brennan
  • Phone 0419 691 377
  • Inspection: Saturday 12 noon

With inspiration and materials sourced from the owners' extensive travels throughout the Americas and Indonesia, the dream of building this Spanish-influenced waterfront mansion became reality when they found the perfect location.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jade Green

Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.