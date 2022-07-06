With inspiration and materials sourced from the owners' extensive travels throughout the Americas and Indonesia, the dream of building this Spanish-influenced waterfront mansion became reality when they found the perfect location.
Set on just over seven acres, with unrivalled views and access to some of Port Stephens most loved waterways, this is a one-of-a-kind property.
Multiple open plan living at the front of the ground floor, both internal and external, represent the best in entertaining or lounging areas and the cavernous ceilings and windows reflect beautifully with the natural light and views across the Bay.
Named Casa Pacifica, which translates to "peaceful house', the home features oversized bedrooms, media, dining and lounge rooms and paved courtyard and fire pit.
