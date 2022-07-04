Update 3pm, Monday:
Rain clouds may have broke enough for the sun to make an appearance in Port Stephens on Monday but a weekend worth of rain has seen water inundate roads and rivers causing closures.
As of 3pm on Monday, these roads were closed across the Port Stephens local government area:
According to Port Stephens SES Unit, based in Raymond Terrace, there are reports of water across roads at:
Additionally, river levels are rising at:
"River levels have peaked below minor flood levels during Monday morning in the Paterson and Williams Rivers. Further rainfall is forecast during Monday, which may cause renewed rises and possible minor flooding in the Paterson and Williams Rivers from later Monday," the Bureau of Meteorology stated.
There is a flood watch in place for the Lower Hunter.
Update, 12pm Monday:
Farmers of properties located in low lying areas along the Paterson and Hunter rivers are being advised move to their pumps and livestock to higher ground.
Port Stephens SES provided the advice for farmers in Woodville, Wallalong, Hinton, Osterley, Millers Forest and Raymond Terrace due to the rising height of the rivers.
"As water from the Upper Hunter River, Paterson River and Williams River flows downstream, we are experiencing an increase in our local river levels," the Raymond Terrace-based SES unite stated.
"The river heights are beginning to fall further upstream, so it is expected this is a short increase in river heights as the water flows through, however the situation may change with a further increase in rain."
As of 10.45am on Monday, NSW Bureau of Meteorology data showed that the height of the Lower Hunter River was rising.
The river at Raymond Terrace and Hexham Bridge was sitting below the minor flood level - 1.78 metres and 0.86 metres respectively.
The Paterson River at Hinton Bridge was 'steady' at 4.20 metres.
As of 12pm on Monday, High Street in Wallalong and Old Punt Road in Tomago, at the Pacific Highway intersection, were closed due to water being on the road.
Fingal Street and Trafalgar Lane in Nelson Bay were also closed but for emergency stormwater pumping to "reduce the risk of flooding at properties", Port Stephens Council advised.
According to the BOM, 116.4 millimetres of rain has fallen at Williamtown since Saturday, July 2.
Earlier, 9am Monday:
A number of roads across Port Stephens remained closed on Monday, and more reportedly have large pools of water over them, following a weekend of heavy rain.
The roundabout at Newline Road in Raymond Terrace, High Street in Wallalong and Old Punt road at the intersection of the Pacific Highway in Tomago were closed on Monday morning due to minor flooding.
Additionally, Fingal Street and Trafalgar Lane in Nelson Bay have been closed by Port Stephens Council to carry out "emergency pumping of stormwater to reduce the risk of flooding at properties in Nelson Bay".
"Traffic control measures will be put in place and the roads will be closed to traffic whilst the pumps are operational," the council said.
There are reports of water over the road at:
Due to the current weather conditions and forecasts, the Port Stephens SES unit based in Raymond Terrace has established a sandbag point at its headquarters for people requiring sandbags.
Find the unit at 31 Rees James Road, Raymond Terrace. The sandbag point has pre-filled sandbags, empty sandbags, sand and shovel.
The severe weather and flooding concerns forced the Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council board to postpone its NAIDOC Week family fun day that was set to be held at Murrook Culture Centre in Williamtown on Monday.
"We know how disappointing this news is however, also know that your safety and the safety of others is paramount," Murrook Culture Centre, which the Worimi LALC runs, posted to its Facebook page on Sunday.
The centre added that it had postponed the event as it did not want to encourage travel in this weather, there is limited car parking capacity and limited indoor dry spaces, it is seeking to avoid serious injury, there was cold, flu and COVID concerns with "colder/wet weather", the kids amusement rides had been cancelled and that the Murrook parkland were flooding creating additional risks and safety concerns.
The fun day scheduled for Nelson Bay on Wednesday, July 6 is to be confirmed.
The NSW Bureau of Meteorology said on Monday morning that the East Coast Low that brought severe weather and heavy rain the region over the weekend has weakened into a trough over the Hunter.
"The East Coast Low is expected to weaken today, with weather conditions gradually easing in response, although the trough will linger on the northern half of the coast through to Tuesday," the BOM stated.
"Although rain rates have generally eased, heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding is still possible today in the Illawarra, Blue Mountains, Sydney Metropolitan, and parts of Hunter (including Central Coast) districts."
There is a "high chance" (80 per cent) of rain falling in Port Stephens on Monday and a chance of a thunderstorm near the coast.
A number of weather warnings are in place for Port Stephens:
More to come.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
