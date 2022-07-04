Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Something Fishy: Luderick are back in town

By John 'Stinker' Clarke
Updated July 4 2022 - 9:45pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROUD AS PUNCH: Milly Hampton, 5, from Corlette with her first luderick, caught from the Nelson Bay breakwall. Milly reeled in the fish with help from her father.

Here we go again. It's luderick time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.