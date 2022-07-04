Here we go again. It's luderick time.
From spring to autumn every year thumping great luderick gather along the Nelson Bay Breakwall feasting on the green weed and sea cabbage offered to them by an excited gathering of keen fishers.
Claiming one of the numerous rocks each fisher sets up with their berley, long handled landing net, long whippy rod and their favorite float.
Watching luderick fishers at work along the wall is one of the best and cheapest entertainments in town.
What really fascinates me is the thought and planning in the design of their trolleys which are capable of carrying everything required to target luderick as they rumble along the walkway.
Wander down and watch the show any time of day, it's well worth it.
The whales continue to pour along the coastline.
I was joined by two monsters that snuggled up to Stinkpot as I was anchored just off the Outer Light fishing for snapper. The two whales stopped swimming and simply bobbed up and down right beside me.
After a short conversation the giants slowly continued their northerly swim.
Does anyone know how to prepare and cook mack tuna? There are some thumpers out there.
