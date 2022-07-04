A petition calling for Port Stephens Council to build an all new skatepark in Medowie's town centre has reached 1000 signatures in a few short weeks, and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Launched by Medowie Skate and Scoot, the group is advocating for a "professionally designed and quality constructed skate park" to built in the town centre to provide greater facilities for young people.
"Over 30 per cent of the Medowie population is aged 0 to 19 years and there are very few community spaces where kids can ride safely and build their trick skills," Emma Townend, a Medowie resident and a member of the skate and scoot group, said.
"While not all people skate or scoot, a skate park provides a community space where kids can have fun, get active, socialise, play, and learn social skills like cooperation, negotiation, and compromise. With over 1000 signatures on a petition, the support is obvious for a new skate park in the Medowie town centre that caters for all ages and abilities.
"It is important to embed the new skatepark alongside other facilities like a children's playground, picnic areas, covered tables, space for a coffee van and facilities like public toilets to create a welcoming and usable community space.
"The physical and mental health of our kids and teenagers is crucial, and the visible presence of a new skate park in the Medowie town centre powerfully signals to our kids and teenagers that they are welcome and valued in the Medowie community.
"Mallabula and Anna Bay have had their skate parks replaced in the past two years. Now it's Medowie's turn."
Medowie is one of Port Stephens' fastest growing suburbs. Since 2016 there has been an additional 1000 homes built in new residential land releases in Medowie. A further 7000 people are projected to settle in Medowie by 2036.
Alongside the housing growth has come the establishment of big brand businesses such as Woolworths, McDonalds, Subway and the soon to be built 7/11 service station.
"Yet despite the many new businesses arriving in recent years... good quality recreational and leisure facilities have not kept pace with the suburb's growth," Ms Townend said, adding that young people have had to "make do" with the aging skate facilities at the existing park.
She said the council had an opportunity to "set this right" by including a new skate park in its development plans at 38 Ferodale Road.
The council purchased a 7.6 hectare block of land along Ferodale Road, across from Peppertree Road, at the end of 2021 and plans to develop the site to include a "mix of recreation facilities, open space and residential housing".
At the time of the purchase, the council stated that it would work with residents and business on the development of a Place Plan for Medowie to "ensure the community can have their say on how they would like to see this new space evolve".
Ms Townend said it was hoped that Medowie Skate and Scoot's petition would encouraged the council to consider establishing a new skate park in this site.
"Locating a skatepark in a deserted and poorly lit area like the current skate park at 49 Ferodale Road is more likely to give it and the kids who use it a bad name. Studies have shown that a lack of things to do and community spaces to go to may fuel some anti-social behaviour in teenagers," she said.
"Building a new skate park in the Medowie town centre will maximise natural surveillance by other skate park users, parents and the community to reduce graffiti, litter and anti-social behaviour."
Medowie Skate and Scoot's petition is with Port Stephens Council for consideration. However, supporters can still sign the petition at Medowie Woolworths on Saturday, July 9.
