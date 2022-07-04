Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Medowie Skate and Scoot petition calling for new skatepark to be built in town centre hits 1000 signatures

Updated July 4 2022 - 3:18am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RIDE ON: A group of skateboarders and scooter riders at the existing Medowie skatepark. A petition calling for a new skatepark to be built in the Medowie town centre has reached 1000 signatures.

A petition calling for Port Stephens Council to build an all new skatepark in Medowie's town centre has reached 1000 signatures in a few short weeks, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.