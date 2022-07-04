All the rain Port Stephens has seen in the past 12 months has been good for something at least - the growth of 100 eucalyptus trees planted at a Nelson Bay oval.
There has been a 100 per cent survival rate and strong growth among the koala feed trees planted by the Nelson Bay and Salamander Bay Rotary clubs, Port Stephens Council and Shoal Bay Public School at Tom O'Dwyer Oval in May 2021 - done to celebrate the centenary of Rotary in Australia.
"The tree planting was a real community effort with the Port Stephens Council supplying the trees and stakes in addition to providing much of the groundwork in the preparation of the area," Helen Ryan from Nelson Bay Rotary Club said.
"Tom O'Dwyer Oval was chosen as it provided a way of enhancing the koala corridor, with the council's endorsement of that suggestion.
"School children from Shoal Bay Public School and the two Rotary clubs worked with the council and Mayor Ryan Palmer to actually plant the trees.
"The planting took place in May 2021. It is very heartening as we now see how well the trees have progressed over the 12 months."
A bench seat has now been installed at Tom O'Dwyer Oval, adjacent to Nelson Bay PCYC, to mark the centenary and tree planting work, plus provide a rest stop for walkers.
In addition to the tree planting project, to celebrate the centenary the Bay Rotary clubs combined to assist with the elimination of [eye disease] Trachoma by providing toiletry kits and mirrors to children in the Tennant Creek community.
