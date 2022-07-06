Searching everywhere for maternity clothing that suited her style but finding nothing, Tara Mellor took matters into her own hands and created a brand that has only grown in popularity and earned her an Australian Rural Business Award.
The Anna Bay mother of three founded GoldMiilk nine months ago and set about creating stylish, everyday, accessible shirts, jumpers and sports bras for mothers to be able to discreetly breastfeed.
"As a new mum I quickly realised how taboo the topic of public breastfeeding was," Mrs Mellor said.
"Speaking with friends and family, and reading what other mums have said about being made to feel uncomfortable feeding their child in public, I wanted to create a brand that would make breastfeeding in public a positive experience.
"I also wanted to create something that's different to other maternity-wear, more in line with my own dress sense which I'd describe as a casual street-style."
The solution was to create a line of trendy breastfeeding t-shirts with discreet zips. Mrs Mellor has now included jumpers with the discreet zips in her brand.
The zips allow for breastfeeding mothers to open their tops as little or as much as they wish from the side. There is no need for a mother to pull up or down their top to breastfeed.
While the zip tees and jumpers are not a new concept, Mrs Mellor said they are difficult to find in Australia. She saw the "gap in the market" and jumped on the opportunity to create a business and a brand after having worked in real estate for more than a decade.
"I was confident that I could build a following with the right product," Ms Mellor said. "It has been a long process getting here. I don't come from a design background. A lot of research, trial and error has gone into this."
Mrs Mellor said in February one of her Instagram videos went viral, which sold out everything in her online store. It was a bittersweet moment.
While she was revelling in selling all her stock, it took three months for her to be able to restock due to shipping delays with China where her clothing is manufactured.
A highlight in the nine months that GoldMiilk has been operating came on June 24 when it won the Rural Business to Watch in the inaugural Australian Rural Business Awards.
"I'm originally from Tamworth. As a small town girl, it was a really proud moment," Mrs Mellor said of the win.
"I was so surprised to win but so proud, especially because we're so young and new and were competing against established brands."
