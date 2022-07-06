Port Stephens Examiner
Anna Bay mother and GoldMiilk founder Tara Mellor's discreet breastfeeding tees wins Australian Rural Business Award

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
July 6 2022 - 9:00pm
Searching everywhere for maternity clothing that suited her style but finding nothing, Tara Mellor took matters into her own hands and created a brand that has only grown in popularity and earned her an Australian Rural Business Award.

