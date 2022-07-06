Early construction works have begun on the $11.4 million Birubi Point Aboriginal Place Tourism Transport Interchange, with the project scheduled to be complete by the end of 2023.
Port Stephens Council confirmed that power has been connected to the Gan Gan Road site, and that water and sewer connections were "imminent" pending Hunter Water approval.
Advertisement
"Whilst construction has essentially commenced with the early works services packages, the head contract works are scheduled to commence in late 2022," Greg Kable, Port Stephens Council's group manager facilities and services, said.
"Port Stephens Council is currently investigating further early works packages that may commence prior to head contract works. Bulk excavation is one such package that may commence prior to the head contract works but currently awaits final authority approvals. Current programming sees the facility being completed by the end of 2023."
The highly anticipated project has been designed to ease parking pressure in James Paterson Street and around Birubi Point, which becomes a heated issue during peak holiday periods. It is also hoped to alleviate pressure on the environment and Aboriginal heritage and cultural values of the area.
The project is being funded through a $5.4 million state government grant, a $4 million federal government grant and $2 million from Port Stephens Council.
"The growth in tourism to the Worimi Conservation Lands over the last 10 years has led to increased pressure on the infrastructure in and around the dunes, as well as on the Birubi Point Aboriginal Place and headland," Mr Kable said.
"Vehicle parking at Birubi Point headland is at a premium and tourist drop-off and pick-up spaces and amenities have reached capacity.
"Without significant infrastructure investment to alleviate the tourism traffic congestion and impact on cultural heritage sites, tourism in Port Stephens will be surpassed for other areas on the east coast of Australia.
"In order to facilitate the efficient movement of people and transport into the region, the area requires new transport infrastructure to manage growing user demand in a sustainable and culturally sensitive way.
"The project will better manage the impact of vehicles on a culturally significant landscape, provide opportunities for investment and additional spend of the tourist dollar, and enhance a cultural asset for the community which will contribute to the cultural, social and economic fabric of Port Stephens."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.