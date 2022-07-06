Port Stephens Examiner
Early construction works start on Birubi Point Aboriginal Place Tourism Transport Interchange

July 6 2022 - 9:30pm
Early construction works have begun on the $11.4 million Birubi Point Aboriginal Place Tourism Transport Interchange, with the project scheduled to be complete by the end of 2023.

Local News

