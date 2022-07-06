Medowie Christian School is celebrating the sporting achievements of four of its students.
The exceptional athletes in years 8, 9 and 10 have brought home accolades across the sports of gymnastics, diving, kickboxing, cross country and enduro mountain biking.
Advertisement
Callum Donaldson, 13, from Medowie competed in the 2022 Newcastle Australian Martial Arts Championships (AMAC) on June 5 and won two gold and two silver medals across four kickboxing events.
He is set to attend two AMAC tournaments in Orange and Port Macquarie in August in a bid to qualify for the state titles, with the goal to qualify for the national titles later in the year.
Joshua Lee, 14, from Medowie competed in the Christian Schools Sports Association state gymnastics competition and the Independent Sporting Association state All Schools Swimming Championships in diving in May.
Competing at level six in gymnastics, Lee placed first on floor and bars and second on rings, vault and pommel.
Off the back of his gymnastics display, he finished first in both the 15 years springboard and the 15-16 years platform in diving.
Based on his results in June, Lee has been selected to join the NSW team for School Sport Australia Nationals to be held in Brisbane in November.
It has been a big year for Lee who in April attended the age Australian Age Diving Championships in Adelaide. Not only did he win the 1m, 3m and platform events, but was named the 14-15 years boys diver of the year.
Nick Vichie, 14, from Salt Ash competed in the MTB Fox Superflow gravity enduro event at Awaba MTB Park on June 6. Based on his results, he was accepted into the Hunter Academy of Sport in the mountain biking program.
While he has been riding most of his life, Vichie entered the competitive mountain biking arena about three years ago. He is part of Medowie Christian School's MTB development program but also competes on weekends in the North Coast Gravity Enduro Series.
Monica Moore, 17, from Tea Gardens, competed in a multi-class category for students with disabilities at the Combined Independent Schools cross country event in Sydney on June 6.
Moore won gold in her age group and has secured a place in the NSW All Schools Cross Country Championships, to be held in Sydney on July 22.
Share your sports news with the Examiner. Whether it's a sporting achievement, career milestone, an important team result or an upcoming club event you want the community to know about, email the details to portstephens@austcommunitymedia.com.au and a journalist will be in touch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.