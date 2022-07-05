The Yacaaba Centre and Caring for Port Stephens Youth's Jupiter counselling program will share in $285,000 from the NSW Government.
The Nelson Bay-based Yacaaba Centre will receive $160,000 while COPSY will receive $125,000 for its youth counselling services across Salamander Bay, Tanilba Bay and Raymond Terrace.
Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Taylor Martin said the funding will support the "continuation of counselling services for young people and access to specialist services" in Port Stephens.
"These services will be of particular benefit to younger members of our community. It is so important that we continue to invest in these wellbeing services after what we have experienced in the past few years as a society," he said.
The Yacaaba Centre funding, initially reported in the June 30 edition of the Examiner, is an extension of the service's yearly grant from the NSW Ministry of Health.
An increase of $42,000 from 2021, the funds will ensure the centre can continue to provide support to vulnerable members of the community at risk of homelessness and domestic violence survivors.
Through Jupiter, COPSY provides free counselling sessions to 12-21 year olds.
A not-for-profit organisation, COPSY relies on donations, sponsorship and government grants to provide its service across three Port Stephens locations.
Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the NSW Government is committed to ensuring valuable mental health services are delivered in Port Stephens.
"Community-based support like the services offered by Yacaaba Centre and through COPSY's Jupiter counselling program are crucial to ensuring the community can access the best possible care," she said.
