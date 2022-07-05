Port Stephens Examiner
NSW Government's $285,000 mental health cash boost for Port Stephens services

Updated July 5 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
The Raymond Terrace Jupiter consultation rooms are decorated with Indigenous at from the Wahroonga Aboriginal Corporation.

The Yacaaba Centre and Caring for Port Stephens Youth's Jupiter counselling program will share in $285,000 from the NSW Government.

