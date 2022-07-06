Port Stephens Examiner
Letters to the Port Stephens Examiner: July 7

July 6 2022 - 10:00pm
GROWING PAINS: Cheryl Dall of Medowie has concerns about Newcastle Airport's ability to expand after flight delays on the long weekend.

Long-term road solution needed

I call on Port Stephens Council to give a firm commitment, after 20 plus years of what I feel is sheer neglect, toward finally resolving the completion of the unsafe road-width of Wychewood Avenue, Mallabula.

