Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Community/Your news

Clarence Town Museum has been awarded a grant for more storage and a cataloguing system

AM
By Angus Michie
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:27am, first published July 4 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MUSEUM: Heather Kilpatrick is the secretary of the Clarence Town Historical Society. Picture: Angus Michie

Clarence Town Museum is set to receive some upgrades after being awarded a $3000 grant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Angus Michie

Reporter

Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.

More from Your News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.