Clarence Town Museum is set to receive some upgrades after being awarded a $3000 grant.
The funds will allow the museum to buy more storage, a new cataloguing system and an all important coffee machine.
Clarence Town Historical Society's secretary Heather Kilpatrick is looking forward to using this grant to bring the museum into the 21st century.
"We're not sure what we've got. I've got a little roster of people who have been interested to collect all the data, whatever information we've got about the items, we'll put that into data sheets," Ms Kilpatrick said.
"We'll be able to say we know what everything we have is and where it's from."
Located in Clarence Town's old court house, the museum was started after the building was handed over to Dungog council in 1970.
"It's a heritage listed building," Ms Kilpatrick said.
"There's so many items here I couldn't start to tell you what's in here."
The museum is home to a wide range of historic items mostly relating to Clarence Town including a piola, old fashioned film equipment, historic dental equipment, memorabilia from both World Wars and an entire section dedicated to Clarence Town's history as a ship building town.
For those that don't know, Clarence Town used to build ships, as well as chop lumber, according to Ms Kilpatrick.
"Clarence Town was founded in 1823 and was the third town after Newcastle and Maitland," She said.
"Ships and boats were built here and then sailed out to through the Hunter to Newcastle, Sydney and England to the rest of the world."
Clarence Town also used to produce timber that would be taken by oxen to the paddle steamers and shipped out.
"That's why the roads are so wide, for the bullocks to turn," Ms Kilpatrick said.
However, Clarence Town would slowly lose prominence after the railway line to Dungog was built.
The Clarence Town Museum comprehensively documents the towns history in boat building as well as its history in timber, farming and both World Wars.
However for Ms Kilpatrick, the most interesting thing in the museum is a stuffed wedgetail eagle.
"I like the wedgetail eagle, I don't know why. You see something different every time you go in there, you will notice something different," She said.
Possibly the oldest artifacts that the museum keeps are indigenous stones and tools.
The Clarence Town Museum has no real source of income, according to Ms Kilpatrick.
Instead, the museum relies on local sponsors including Shaws Williams River Bakery, Chic and Antique Dungog, Perception Planning, Erringhi Hotel, Dowling Property, Clarence Town Hardware, Stroud Butchery and the Wooly Weavers.
The museum also used to host monthly sausage sizzles, however that had to stop due to COVID.
Ms Kilpatrick wants to get the message of the museum out to as many locals as possible, in particular the older demographic as she believes that many don't know that the museum exists.
"I go to the seniors center and I tell people to come to the museum and half of them say they've never been and they've lived here for years," She said.
Despite this, the museum used to organise educational tours for local schools however this stopped during COVID and is yet to start up again.
The museum is open on the second and last Saturday of the month, as well as by appointment.
For more information on the Clarence Town Museum visit clarencetowncourthousemuseum.my-free.website.
Angus Michie is a reporter with the Dungog Chronicle. He has an interest in community and council reporting.
