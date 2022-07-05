Port residents are being urged to remain vigilant, follow weather and safety advice and to not drive into flood waters as the Hunter settles in for a second week of heavy rainfall.
Roads across Raymond Terrace, Hinton, Eagleton, Williamtown and Nelson Bay had been closed early in the week, and even more had been inundated with water, after the Port received more than a month's worth of rain in the first week of July.
Advertisement
According to the Williamtown weather station, 166.2 millimetres of rain has been recorded between July 1 and 5.
This has caused the rivers to rise and "water ingress" in low lying areas, Port Stephens SES deputy unit commander Alysha Springett said.
"We urge the community to remain vigilant and stay up to date with weather and river updates," she said.
"The rivers are currently elevated and we expect to see an increase in river levels between Tuesday and Thursday. This could cause minor flooding in the local area or, at worse, flash flooding."
Volunteers from the Raymond Terrace-based SES unit have been active and highly visible in the community since the Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe weather warning on July 1.
The BOM predicted up to 135mm of rain for the region across six days, exceeding July's average of about 90mm.
On Tuesday, a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall remained in place for the entire Hunter.
The BOM forecast that parts of Port Stephens could receive up to 50mm of rainfall this week.
Consistent rain and showers are predicted for the Port up until at least Monday.
River levels were holding steady in Port Stephens on Tuesday but minor flooding is possible for the Hunter, Paterson and Williams rivers as water moved downstream.
Farmers are being encouraged to move pumps and livestock to higher grounds.
The Hunter River had inundated parts of the riverside area in Raymond Terrace including under the Fitzgerald Bridge and into Hunter Street.
The Paterson River was 'steady' and sitting at 3.94 metres at the Hinton Bridge on Tuesday afternoon, however Old Punt Road was closed and water was sitting high on both sides of Hinton Road at Phoenix Park.
Hinton was hardest hit in the Port's last heavy downpour in March with the town cut off for about one week. Access was by boat only.
Port Stephens SES has established sandbag points at its unit at 31 Rees James, Raymond Terrace; Stuart Oval, 17 Swan St, Hinton and; Bowthorne Oval, 19 Morpeth St, Wallalong.
Limited pre-filled sandbags are available at the Raymond Terrace site. All others require people to take a shovel.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
Ellie-Marie Watts is a Hunter Communities journalist who writes primarily for the Port Stephens Examiner but also helps on the Dungog Chronicle, Hunter Valley News and Singleton Argus. A community journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie writes news, sport and feature stories, snaps photos and connects readers with newspapers via digital platforms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.